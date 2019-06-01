Third suspect in custody connected to kidnapping involving $4,000 ransom

UPDATE: A third suspect, Lamario Thomas, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the kidnapping.

BATON ROUGE- Police arrested a man and woman in a kidnapping that involved a $4,000 ransom.

The victim told police he met Asia Sherell Smith via social media. He said Smith picked him up Saturday night and once he got in the car he noticed two other men in the back seat. One was Mark Tracy Brunious and the other he believes was Brunious' relative.

The victim said once he was in the vehicle, guns were put to his head and the three demanded he pay $4,000 dollars or they would kill him.

He told authorities he was struck multiple times in the head and forced to strip off his clothing. The victim contacted his sister who then contacted police.

They arranged to meet the sister at Walmart on College Drive where the money exchange would take place. While the sister was en route to the meeting she noticed a silver car following her.

The sister then stopped at the 3100 block of Valley Forge and saw a person approaching her vehicle with a hand gun. BRPD officers arrived at the scene at the time the suspect was approaching the vehicle.

The suspect saw the officers and immediately dropped the hand gun and was taken into custody. The victim then ran to the police. Brunious and the second suspect exited the silver car and fled the scene. Brunious was caught, while the third suspect managed to escape.

Smith told police that she and the two suspects gave the victim money for narcotics. The victim later called her and told her he was robbed but would pay back the money. Brunious told police he witnessed Smith giving the victim money.

Asia Sherell Smith was arrested and booked on second degree kidnapping. Mark Tracy Brunious was also booked on second degree kidnapping along with simple battery.