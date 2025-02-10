67°
Third suspect arrested in fatal shooting of State Rep. Marcelle's grandson

Monday, February 10 2025
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A third person was arrested Monday in the fatal shooting of State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle's grandson in January.

Baton Rouge Police arrested 19-year-old Johnathan Williams for his connection to the death of 22-year-old D'Shawn Brown on Jan. 20 at an Airline Highway McDonald's.

Williams is the third person arrested on second-degree murder in Brown's killing.

Melvin Robinson, 33, was booked on Jan. 31 and Brandon Graham Jr., 19, was booked on Wednesday.

According to arrest records, Robinson drove a car with two other people to the McDonald's parking lot, shot Brown and drove away.

Police said that Robinson burned the car seen at the McDonald's the next day.

Williams was arrested and booked Monday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon charge.

