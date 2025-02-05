Second person arrested in killing of state Rep. Marcelle's grandson at McDonald's

BATON ROUGE — A second person was arrested in the murder of State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle's grandson at a McDonald's along Airline Highway, Baton Rouge Police said Wednesday.

Brandon Grayham Jr., 19, was arrested for the second-degree murder of 22-year-old D'Shawn Brown on Jan. 20.

Grayham is the second person to be arrested in Brown's killing after 33-year-old Melvin Robinson was booked on Jan. 31.

Arrest records said that Robinson and two other people drove to the McDonald's, shot Brown and drove away. Witnesses identified Robinson as the one who pulled the trigger on the gun that killed Brown.

Police said that Robinson burned the car seen at the McDonald's the next day and was booked for second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.

Grayham was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon charges.