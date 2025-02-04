Suspect in murder of State Rep. Marcelle's grandson torched SUV used to flee scene, police say

BATON ROUGE — New details about a murder that happened in the parking lot of a McDonald's along Airline Highway were released Tuesday.

New arrest documents show that 33-year-old Melvin Robinson, the man arrested in the fatal shooting of State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle's grandson, set fire to the car he drove to the fast food restaurant to kill 22-year-old D'Shawn Brown on Jan. 20.

An affidavit says Robinson and two others drove to the McDonald's and approached the car that Brown was sitting in before shooting him multiple times. A witness told police that Robinson, the car's driver, was the one who shot Brown.

Police said Robinson and the two passengers drove off in the maroon SUV they arrived in. They added that officers found the car engulfed in flames the next day near Robinson's apartment on East Brookstown Drive while Baton Rouge was blanketed in the most snowfall the city had seen in a century.

More than a week later on Jan. 30, officers searched Robinson's apartment and took him in for questioning. Police said he gave multiple contradictory statements about his whereabouts on Jan. 20. He first claimed that he did not own the car before changing his story to have been in a wreck in the car weeks prior.

After being shown surveillance video of the SUV at McDonald's, police said he admitted to owning the car before admitting that he used gas to set the SUV on fire on Jan. 21.

Robinson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice on Jan. 31.