Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of tools off church property for the third time

BATON ROUGE - A pastor and his wife are fed up with thieves stealing from the home they are building on church grounds.

According to Pastors Eric and Sherril Pointer, the work site for their new home has been stolen from at least three times, the most recent being last week.

Video shows thieves driving an SUV to the driveway of the home being built, hooking up to a trailer and taking off.

Contractor Sebastian Brazelton, who is building the home for the Pointers, said the trailer had roughly $20,000 worth of tools inside of it.

"It almost made me cry. $20,000 worth of tools plus the cost of the trailer gone, just like that," Brazelton said.

The Pointers told WBRZ they couldn't believe people do not respect the church grounds, stealing off of them three different times.

Last month, the same security camera caught two people using shovels to scoop up dirt onto a flatbed trailer.

Back in May, two people took pieces of wood laying in front of the house and put it in the bed of a truck before driving off.

Brazelton feels disrespected that someone would be bold enough to now steal a trailer from him.

"For someone to come in and leave in the way they did, anyone would feel violated because of that," Brazelton said.

Eric and Sherril say because of what was stolen they now will have to wait longer before they can finally move into their dream home.

"It's really upsetting because I don't know how long that delay is going to be and I have been waiting to get into my home," Sherril said.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office told WBRZ they are following all leads to try and find the thieves and return the stolen items.