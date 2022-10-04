Latest Weather Blog
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of tools off church property for the third time
BATON ROUGE - A pastor and his wife are fed up with thieves stealing from the home they are building on church grounds.
According to Pastors Eric and Sherril Pointer, the work site for their new home has been stolen from at least three times, the most recent being last week.
Video shows thieves driving an SUV to the driveway of the home being built, hooking up to a trailer and taking off.
Contractor Sebastian Brazelton, who is building the home for the Pointers, said the trailer had roughly $20,000 worth of tools inside of it.
"It almost made me cry. $20,000 worth of tools plus the cost of the trailer gone, just like that," Brazelton said.
The Pointers told WBRZ they couldn't believe people do not respect the church grounds, stealing off of them three different times.
Last month, the same security camera caught two people using shovels to scoop up dirt onto a flatbed trailer.
Trending News
Back in May, two people took pieces of wood laying in front of the house and put it in the bed of a truck before driving off.
Brazelton feels disrespected that someone would be bold enough to now steal a trailer from him.
"For someone to come in and leave in the way they did, anyone would feel violated because of that," Brazelton said.
Eric and Sherril say because of what was stolen they now will have to wait longer before they can finally move into their dream home.
"It's really upsetting because I don't know how long that delay is going to be and I have been waiting to get into my home," Sherril said.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office told WBRZ they are following all leads to try and find the thieves and return the stolen items.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of tools off church property for...
-
DEMCO helps Florida get the lights back on after hurricane
-
K9 recovering after suspect shot at deputies in Tangipahoa Parish
-
High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended
-
Woman arrested in capital area after murder in St. John Parish
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League