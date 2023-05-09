Thief allegedly contaminated food, sexually assaulted woman at gas station

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who had allegedly spent multiple days visiting a gas station and contaminating food items after he was said to have grabbed a woman inappropriately in the parking lot.

The crimes were reported at a Race Trac on the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

The victim told deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office she was pumping gas when the man made gestures at her to get in her car, and when she said no, he reportedly walked up to her and grabbed her inappropriately.

Deputies reported the harassment to the gas station manager, who said the man had been seen at the gas station multiple times within the previous few days. The man was allegedly seen taking items without paying for them and ruining food items by placing his bare hands on them, making them unsellable.

Surveillance cameras caught the incident with the woman in the parking lot.

The man, later identified as Huang Meiyang, 28, was arrested Monday for one count of sexual battery.