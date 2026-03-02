'They have alcohol and guns, that's it:' Victim's family calls for closure of after-hours clubs

BATON ROUGE - The family of a man killed outside an after-hours club on Saturday morning called for the closure of those types of establishments in Baton Rouge.

Demarcus Variste died at 27-years-old in a shooting outside an after-hours club called "Lil Blue House," near Plank Road. BRPD officers responded to the shooting around 5:40 on Saturday morning.

Demarcus Variste's aunt, Rhonda Variste, said she had met her nephew at the site because she was worried he would get hurt. Rhonda Variste said she left around 4 a.m. because she thought Demarcus Variste left the site.

"They took a good person away," Rhonda Variste said.

BRPD investigators said preliminary findings show a fight led to the shooting. The family doesn't know why someone would choose to fight Demarcus Variste.

"You have people that just come out to have fun for the first time, and they get killed," Rhonda Variste said.

The Variste family wants establishments like Lil Blue House shut down.

"They don't have security, they have alcohol and guns, that's it," Tye Variste, Demarcus' cousin, said.

The East Baton Rouge Alcoholic Beverage Control Board agrees.

"It's quite honestly very dangerous to have these places operating without a license," ABC Board Member Scott Wilfong said.

Wilfong said current city ordinances do not fully address establishments like Lil Blue House because these clubs do not serve alcohol, nor do they carry alcohol permits. He also says there are discussions between law enforcement, the District Attorney's office and Metro Council members regarding an ordinance that would give authorities the power to shut these businesses down.

"If they're not doing a minimum of simply getting licensed, then we have no way of saying the public is going to be well-served with this," Wilfong said.

WBRZ did contact the promoter for Lil Blue House, Calvin Leverson of AllNite ENT. He declined to comment.

In March 2025, LaDerrica Stewart died in a hit-and-run after leaving Lil Blue House.

AllNite ENT also operated Big Blue House on Choctaw Drive. In June 2025, Prenesha Wagner was killed outside that after-hours club. Last week, a juvenile was convicted of second-degree murder in her death.