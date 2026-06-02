Latest Weather Blog
BR man sentenced to 10 years in prison after approaching house, asking occupant for $10, shooting them
BATON ROUGE — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after knocking on a Baton Rouge home's door and asking its occupant for $10 before shooting him, court records show
Clayton Smith, 22, entered a guilty plea on attempted second-degree murder charges on Monday, court records say. Smith's guilty plea saw other charges associated with the shooting along North 35th Street, including aggravated damage to property, dropped.
Arrest records say that Smith knocked on the victim's door on Oct. 20, 2024, and wanted the $10 the victim owed him. The home's resident told Smith he did not know who he was and that he did not owe him money, which prompted Smith to produce a gun and fire several shots at the home, shattering the home's front glass door before he rode away on his bike.
Smith was arrested the next month on separate charges after he was found with stolen property in a Plank Road storage facility, arrest records say. This charge was dropped as a result of the plea.
Trending News
Smith was granted credit for time served.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle along US 90 in Berwick on Monday morning
-
Louisiana residents can fish without a license this weekend
-
Woman and 2-year-old child transported to hospital after their vehicle was struck...
-
2 Your Town Clinton: Inside the history of Feliciana's Best Creamery
-
Man faces felony charges after allegedly setting a fire in the doorway...
Sports Video
-
Serena Williams is returning to pro tennis at age 44 after nearly...
-
LSU softball loses star pitcher Jayden Heavener to transfer portal
-
Multiple LSU baseball players enter transfer portal on opening day
-
Saints have no shortage of options at wide receiver
-
Saints looking for leaders with big names absent from OTA's