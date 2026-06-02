BR man sentenced to 10 years in prison after approaching house, asking occupant for $10, shooting them

BATON ROUGE — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after knocking on a Baton Rouge home's door and asking its occupant for $10 before shooting him, court records show

Clayton Smith, 22, entered a guilty plea on attempted second-degree murder charges on Monday, court records say. Smith's guilty plea saw other charges associated with the shooting along North 35th Street, including aggravated damage to property, dropped.

Arrest records say that Smith knocked on the victim's door on Oct. 20, 2024, and wanted the $10 the victim owed him. The home's resident told Smith he did not know who he was and that he did not owe him money, which prompted Smith to produce a gun and fire several shots at the home, shattering the home's front glass door before he rode away on his bike.

Smith was arrested the next month on separate charges after he was found with stolen property in a Plank Road storage facility, arrest records say. This charge was dropped as a result of the plea.

Smith was granted credit for time served.