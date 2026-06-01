Man faces felony charges after allegedly setting a fire in the doorway of a home during an argument

BELLE ROSE — A 65-year-old man is facing felony charges after he allegedly poured gasoline in the doorway of a home and set it on fire following an argument, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, on Sunday evening, Spencer Joseph got into an argument with a person during which he allegedly doused the area with gasoline and set it on fire. The fire was later extinguished.

Joseph was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of aggravated arson of an inhabited dwelling and failure to appear in court on a possession of crack cocaine charge.

He remains in custody pending a bond hearing on the arson charge. The bond on the failure to appear charge is set at $1,351.50.