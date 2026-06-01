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Louisiana residents can fish without a license this weekend

1 hour 17 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 2:41 PM June 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana residents can fish the Sportsman's Paradise without a license this weekend.  

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Monday that June 6-7 is "Free Fishing Weekend." Residents of all ages can get out and fish without having to buy a license. 

“This weekend, there is no need to purchase a fishing license, so please bring your families and friends to enjoy one of our state's most beloved pastimes,” LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth said.

Aspiring anglers, or even those who are a little rusty, can register for one of LDWF's "Introduction to Fishing" courses at Waddill Wildlife Refuge on Saturday. Two classes are available, the first from 9 a.m. to noon, and the second from 1-4 p.m. 

Although a fishing license won't be required for the weekend, other regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions, will be enforced as usual. Those fishing offshore will still need a free Recreational Offshore Landing Permit

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