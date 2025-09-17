Officials looking to crack down on after-hours clubs to mitigate violence at or near locations

BATON ROUGE - After-hours clubs have become a popular hot spot for partygoers in Baton Rouge, but have also been the site of several deadly shootings.

In many cases, these clubs are allowing patrons to bring in their own alcohol, advertising "B-Y-O-B" on social media.

After-hours clubs typically stay open past 2 a.m. for some; it's where people go after leaving a nightclub, and many times people can bring in their own alcohol.

However, there have been several instances where these establishments have had no alcohol permit to sell alcohol or even allow it on their property.

"These sometimes are just vacant buildings, and we've seen this in the past few months that people are just going in, possibly even in places without electricity, without running water, just a building that is not on law enforcement's radar, and it's certainly not on ABC's radar," East Baton Rouge Alcohol Beverage Control Board member Scott Wilfong said.

The city-parish ordinance does not allow alcohol to be served or sold after 2 a.m. at any licensed building.

"First of all, you have to understand that after-hours are not supposed to have BYOB, the only people that can hold BYOB in their facilities are the ones with an alcohol license," EBR Councilman Darryl Hurst said.

Hurst says officials are now working to get procedures in place so that after-hours are held accountable.

"That's why truancy and curfew are also going to be a part of public safety plan to go along with the policing of the after-hours spots; it's not to control the people, but it's to control the violence," Hurst said.

WBRZ reported on several shootings at or near an after-hours club in Baton Rouge.

In February, Laderica Stewart was killed in a hit-and-run after leaving the Little Blue House on Plank Road, and in June, Prenesha Wagner was shot and killed near the Big Blue House on Choctaw Drive.

"This is not about controlling fun; this is about putting proper mechanisms in place to mitigate violence in our community, to make the parents have control of their kids, and to make sure that we don't have public outcries because we have people who are victims of senseless violence in the parish and the city of Baton Rouge," Hurst said.

While after-hours clubs have been known to cause disturbances, we took a trip to a typical nightclub on Greenwell Springs Road, where a party was being advertised as BYOB, or bring your own liquor, to get an idea of what happens during these types of events. During our time there, you can see people bringing their own alcohol into the establishment, guns being toted around, and a parking lot full of cars and people.

Unlike some other clubs, they do have a liquor license.

"There have been several times with the Mansion NightClub where I personally had to dial 911 because they've packed up Greenwell Springs, and cars are blocking all four lanes, and cars are drag racing and doing donuts, and wrecks are happening, and gunshots have been fired, so I personally dial 911 to make sure my constituents were safe, " Hurst said.

Hurst says a conversation will have to happen with the sheriff's office to see if they can be on site.

"We're doing the best that we can as a part of the after-hours spot. This is a legally operating club, conversations will have to be had with the sheriff's department to see if their best practices can change so their officers can be on-site, cause they typically deter better than a security guard will, someone who has arresting power," he said.

We reached out to the city to get more information on what specific license is needed to operate as a BYOB facility, and we also reached out to the sheriff's office to see how they were monitoring these establishments, but we did not hear back yet.