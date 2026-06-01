86°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian struck by vehicle along US 90 in Berwick on Monday morning
BERWICK — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle going west along the U.S. 90 bridge on Monday morning.
According to the Berwick Police Department, the crash happened near the Berwick exit and briefly closed the right lane nearing the exit going westbound.
The roadway has since been reopened.
A spokesperson for Acadian Ambulance Services said that the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital. The spokesperson added that the injuries were "nothing critical."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Benny's Car Wash to discontinue state inspection services at Perkins Road and...
-
Denham Springs business attempting to identify truck that destroyed its sign
-
St. Gabriel Police: 40-year-old Convent man killed in weekend crash along La....
-
Man arrested on various drug charges following an investigation by Baton Rouge...
-
Stretch of Roddy Road in Ascension to be closed through end of...