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Pedestrian struck by vehicle along US 90 in Berwick on Monday morning

3 hours 5 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 10:22 AM June 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BERWICK — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle going west along the U.S. 90 bridge on Monday morning. 

According to the Berwick Police Department, the crash happened near the Berwick exit and briefly closed the right lane nearing the exit going westbound.

The roadway has since been reopened.

A spokesperson for Acadian Ambulance Services said that the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital. The spokesperson added that the injuries were "nothing critical." 

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