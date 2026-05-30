Saints looking for leaders with big names absent from OTA's

NEW ORLEANS - OTA's got started this week as the New Orleans Saints enter year two of Kellen Moore's tenure as head coach. It remains to be seen what the Saints' roster will look like with franchise stalwarts like Demario Davis and Cam Jordan absent from OTA's, albeit for different reasons. Jordan is still a free agent, and Davis signed with the New York Jets.

With their leaders absent, Coach Moore wants any leadership change in the locker room to happen naturally.

"We spend time together as a team as much as we can," said Moore. "I think that also provides platforms for these guys to take leadership roles in various ways."

One of those guys who might be taking on that role is second-year quarterback Tyler Shough.

"I want to take as much ownership as I can and earn it every single day," said Shough. "I still haven't done a lot when it comes to some of the guys and the veterans, but I think that's the best part about this team, is that we have shared leadership."

Longtime Saints running back Alvin Kamara was also absent from OTA's, and his future with the team is still up in the air.