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Denham Springs contestant featured on Wheel of Fortune episode airing June 2 on WBRZ

2 hours 2 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2026 May 28, 2026 May 28, 2026 5:05 PM May 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs woman is set to appear as a contestant on an upcoming episode of Wheel of Fortune.

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Debbie Jacobs will be featured on the show on Tuesday, June 2. The episode will air on WBRZ following the 6 p.m. news.

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