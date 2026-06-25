2 Your Town Clinton: Inside the history of Feliciana's Best Creamery

CLINTON - A family-owned dairy farm just 30 minutes north of Baton Rouge is helping bring dairy products right from the farm to the freezer aisle.

Feliciana's Best Creamery has been serving the area for many years.

"My dad started the dairy in '64, my family actually moved on this place in 1900," owner of Feliciana's Best Creamery Mike Brian said.

The Brian family runs the creamery, selling whole, 2%, skim milk, butter and one of their most popular products, chocolate milk.

"We've actually milked cows here since 1964, but in August of 2010, we started bottling ourselves, and since that time we've marketed our product in the local area," Brian said.

Brian graduated from LSU in 1984 with a bachelor's degree in dairy science. Since then, he says the industry has changed significantly.

"The dairy industry in Louisiana has really been decimated in the last 40 years. When I graduated high school in 1980, there were 1,000 dairies in the state and there's probably not 30 left," Brian said.

Despite those changes, he says his passion keeps him going.

"My passion for this has always been breeding cattle; I enjoy the genetic side of the business. By bottling the milk, it's kept me in the business, is the way I look at it," Brian said.

Feliciana's Best Creamery products can be found in stores as far west as Saint Francisville and as far east as Hammond.

Shoppers can also buy directly from the farm.

"We have a store here at the farm that's open from 6 in the morning to 6 at night. It's an honor system deal, we have the milk in two refrigerators," Brian said.

You can learn more about the creamery and find a store near you that sells it here.