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Woman and 2-year-old child transported to hospital after their vehicle was struck by a train on Milton Road
DENHAM SPRINGS — A woman along with her two-year-old child was transported to the hospital after their vehicle was hit by a train on Milton Road at Burgess Avenue on Saturday, according to the Walker Police Department.
Officers said the woman turned north onto Milton Road off Burgess Avenue before an eastbound train struck the front of the car, causing the vehicle to flip over. The occupants of the vehicle were able to exit the car before being transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The railroad crossing on Milton Road operates without cross arms and instead relies on flashing lights and an audible warning.
The train was able to continue to its destination following an inspection, according to the department.
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The crash remains under investigation.
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