Victim identified in shooting at 'Lil Blue House' club on Osage Street

Saturday, February 28 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Emergency officials responded to a fatal shooting at Lil Blue House club off Plank Road early Saturday morning. 

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 6 a.m. and Demarcus Variste, 27, died on the scene from gunshot wounds.

Preliminary reports said a fight led to the shooting, and the suspect fled the scene afterward. The suspect is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.

