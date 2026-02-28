68°
Victim identified in shooting at 'Lil Blue House' club on Osage Street
BATON ROUGE — Emergency officials responded to a fatal shooting at Lil Blue House club off Plank Road early Saturday morning.
According to officials, the shooting occurred around 6 a.m. and Demarcus Variste, 27, died on the scene from gunshot wounds.
Preliminary reports said a fight led to the shooting, and the suspect fled the scene afterward. The suspect is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.
