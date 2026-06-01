88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball loses star pitcher Jayden Heavener to transfer portal

2 hours 7 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 1:50 PM June 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - LSU sophomore pitcher Jayden Heavener announced Monday on social media that she is entering the transfer portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge.

The standout from Pace, Florida, played a key role in LSU's success during her time with the Tigers and quickly made history upon arriving on campus.

In her collegiate debut in February 2025, Heavener tossed a perfect game, striking out 13 batters and allowing no baserunners in an 8-0 run-rule victory over Charlotte. The performance made her the first player in LSU history to throw a perfect game in her first career appearance.

Heavener earned D1Softball Freshman All-American Second Team honors in 2025 after posting a 13-5 record with a 2.75 ERA and 152 strikeouts across 119.2 innings.

LSU's 2026 season came to an end in May after Alabama swept the Tigers in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.

Trending News

As a sophomore, Heavener finished with a 13-9 record, a 2.81 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 139.1 innings pitched.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days