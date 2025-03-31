Family members demand justice, answers after fatal hit-and-run Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE — The family of a hit-and-run victim demanded justice and wanted answers after the woman was hit and killed early Sunday morning near Plank Road.

On Monday, Baton Rouge Police said 22-year-old LaDerica Stewart was hit and killed in the fatal crash, one of several that happened this weekend across the capital region, including one that left a beloved tire store owner dead.

Stewart's family members said they are taking the loss hard.

“She was tremendously loved, like tremendously,” Stewart’s stepmother Marci Ruiz said.

Stewart’s brother Rashiid Holmes said the two were close and they already grieved their mom and brother's deaths.

“Now I’m here and I’m about to bury my sister,” Holmes said.

Stewart’s cousin Di’Arbonee Smith was one of three people injured in the crash. The family said Smith and Stewart were "like two peas in a pod." Smith's mother Diantheus Smith said she’s suffering from several injuries, and that is just part of the trauma.

“She is traumatized knowing that her cousin is no longer here with us. How could you just leave them out not caring, not knowing?” she said.

Family members want people at the scene to step up and say something to help them get closer to justice.

“To see your loved one in the condition that she was in. To see the videos that are on Facebook, on social media. To see the posts everywhere, somebody please please contact the city police,” family member Jacqueline Roan-Lea said.

The hit-and-run is still under investigation and no arrests have been made yet.