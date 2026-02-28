Juvenile convicted of second-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting at Choctaw Drive nightclub

BATON ROUGE — A juvenile was convicted of second-degree murder on Thursday for a 2025 club shooting on Choctaw Drive that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old woman.

The shooting occurred on June 22, 2025, at an after-hours club along Choctaw Drive, killing Prenesha Wagner.

Wagner was killed after a fight broke out between two groups at the club following a trail ride afterparty, an affidavit said. Police said several men exited multiple vehicles before pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Wagner was caught in the crossfire while running to her car for safety. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple other suspects, including 19-year-old Scott Strickland and 24-year-old Derrick Scott, were also arrested in connection with the shooting.

Strickland, who originally faced first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder, pleaded guilty to reduced charges including accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. The plea dismissed the six counts of attempted murder and resulted in a five-year prison sentence, according to court records.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said the juvenile was 14 years old at the time of the crime.