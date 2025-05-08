62°
Latest Weather Blog
The Pledge of Allegiance: Rougon Elementary School
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st graders in Mrs. Babin's class at Rougon Elementary School.
Trending News
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU softball rolls in SEC Tournament opener
-
Two years after Houston murder, Ascension Parish family searching for answers in...
-
Disney to build its 7th theme park, this one in the United...
-
India fires missiles on Pakistan. Islamabad calls it an act of war...
-
Black smoke pours from Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating no pope was elected...