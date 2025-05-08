62°
The Pledge of Allegiance: Rougon Elementary School

9 years 7 months 5 days ago Friday, October 02 2015 Oct 2, 2015 October 02, 2015 9:23 AM October 02, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st graders in Mrs. Babin's class at Rougon Elementary School.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!

