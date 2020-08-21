THE LATEST: two tropical systems target the Gulf Coast

A pair of tropical systems will affect the local weather later this weekend through much of next week. As of now, Monday and Wednesday look like the most active two days.

The Tropics: As of 7pm Friday, with 35mph winds, Tropical Depression Fourteen was 200 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico moving northwest at 10-15mph toward the Yucatan Peninsula. A decrease in forward speed is expected at it moves over the Yucatan before it emerges in a warm Gulf of Mexico to strengthen. However, accelerating forward speed, dry air and wind shear could create problems for significant intensification of this system. While a direct hit to Louisiana and Mississippi seem unlikely, moisture streaming north from this system may enhance development of showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Of course, it could be heavy at times.

As of 7pm Friday, with 45mph winds, Tropical Storm Laura 250 miles east of San Juan, Puerto Rico moving west at 15-20mph. What was originally a clear-cut path with few obstacles to strengthening has changed dramatically. As Laura continues west-northwest over the next few days it will interact with Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, perhaps limiting significant strengthening. If Laura survives these interactions, it will emerge into favorable conditions for strengthening in the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. Contrary to earlier thinking, Laura now may be the storm that delivers more rain and wind to Louisiana and Mississippi during the middle of next week.

Based on the latest guidance and expected upper level steering winds, it would not be surprising to see the forecast tracks of these storms shift even further west. Of course, dual tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico situation is an extremely rare situation, so expect a fluid and changing forecast. Meteorologist Jake Dalton detailed the history of this scenario and how these two systems could interact, HERE.

The Next 24 Hours: Skies will be mostly clear overnight and continued drier air will allow low temperatures into the low 70s and possibly upper 60s. Dry air overhead on Saturday will maintain partly sunny skies with just a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Overall, the first half of the weekend looks pleasant.

After That: By Sunday, moisture related to Tropical Depression Fourteen will begin to surge into the region. This will make it feel stickier and allow showers and thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon. That moisture is expected to linger and create unsettled, rainy weather on Monday. Beyond this, the forecast is highly sensitive and subject to change based on what occurs with Tropical Storm Laura. While the details have been changing each day, at this time, it appears Laura could deliver some rain and wind to the area on Wednesday and Thursday. For next week, remember that any downpours could lead to street and poor drainage flooding. Local rivers are running rather low so will be able to tolerate a fair amount of runoff. Common with tropical systems that interact with land, there could be a few brief tornadoes.

