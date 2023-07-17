86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Temporary bridge being built across City Park Lake

Monday, July 17 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - A temporary bridge will be constructed over City Park Lake, near Dalrymple Drive, as part of the I_10 overhaul taking place in the metro area.

The work begins this week, on the north side of City Park Lake, to allow for the permanent widening of the bridge for westbound traffic.

DOTD said it did not anticipate a significant impact on traffic for now, but drivers will notice crane activity along the westbound side of the existing bridge for the next few months.

Once the widening project is completed, there will be four travel lanes in each direction from the I-10/I-110 Interchange to Acadian Thruway. For more information about the I10 project, go to I10br.com.

