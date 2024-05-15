84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday afternoon arson leaves 22 people displaced; investigators seeking information

Wednesday, May 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - After a two-story apartment complex caught fire Tuesday afternoon, 22 people were displaced.

The St. George Fire Department said it is looking for information after investigators determined the fire to be an arson.

Crews were called to Ned Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shed on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw the apartment complex with heavy smoke coming out of it.

All occupants were deemed to be safe and there were no injuries. The fire was under control within 15 minutes of the fire department's arrival.

Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SGFD at (225) 279-1064.

