87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies arrest man after argument leaves him with gunshot wound to foot

3 hours 14 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, May 15 2024 May 15, 2024 May 15, 2024 11:08 AM May 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PIERRE PART - A man was arrested for simple battery after a search for items he believed to have been stolen led to him being shot in the foot. 

Jason Landry, 51, of Pierre Part reportedly went to a home in search of goods he believed to have been stolen from him. As he talked with the home's residents, an argument escalated. 

After a "physical confrontation," according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, Landry was shot in the foot and another man sustained serious injuries. Deputies did not specify how the other man was injured. 

Trending News

Ultimately, Landry was arrested for second-degree battery and simple battery. He was released on a $35,000 bond. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days