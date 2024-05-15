84°
2une In previews: Live Well Baton Rouge offering free cancer screenings
BATON ROUGE - Take charge of your health at Mary Bird Perkins' Live Well event this weekend.
The Live Well event will offer multiple free screenings, including screenings for cancer, as well as live music, food, and vendors.
Watch the video above for more information, or visit the event's webpage here.
