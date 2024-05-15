Clock is ticking toward Louisiana's self-imposed deadline for new congressional maps

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Secretary of State's self-imposed deadline for congressional district maps approached on Wednesday with no word from the U.S. Supreme Court or other judges on what boundaries will be in place.

Court records show that Secretary of State Nancy Landry's office had said both that the maps were needed by May 15 or that they could come in in late May. Attorney General Liz Murrill went to the U.S. Supreme Court last week and, in seeking permission to use the most-recent map developed, told justices that May 15 was the hard deadline.

A three-judge panel tossed out the Louisiana Legislature's latest iteration, saying it relied too heavily on race when setting boundaries that would create a second majority-Black seat in the state. Another federal judge had ruled in 2022 that two of Louisiana's six congressional maps should be majority-Black because about two out of every six Louisiana residents in Black.

Louisiana's candidate filing period is in July, but Louisiana also has a process by which people who want to run for president much collect 5,000 signatures, including at least 500 signatures in each of the state's six congressional districts. With no boundaries in place, it's impossible to tell whether a candidate currently meets the requirement.

The most-recent map approved by legislators creates a district that stretches from Baton Rouge to Shreveport, and is similar to one struck down in 1993 on grounds that it was an unconstitutional gerrymandering. The three-judge panel that dismissed it has said lawmakers can have until June 3 to create a new map, or it will impose one on the state.