Latest Weather Blog
Tempers flare in Livingston Parish during meeting about plans to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH- A meeting about a plan to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas lasted over four hours Tuesday as Livingston Parish councilmembers and residents tried to get their many questions answered.
It was a very emotional meeting, the crowd voiced their opinions loudly.
One person even got kicked out by security from the meeting.
The emotion stems from a project headed by Air Company to store carbon dioxide under the lake.
Some who oppose the project say they fear it will harm the lake and impact how they live.
"Why are we going to allow a company to destroy our way of life, our seafood industry, our boaters that enjoy Lake Maurepas?" one person in opposition asked.
Air Products say they care about the lake and want to make sure they do the research to find the safe places to store carbon dioxide.
Trending News
"We're the last ones that want anything bad to happen. We have to prove to you that this sight is safe. That is the first thing that is going to happen," a spokesperson with Air Products said.
No decisions about the project have been made and there will likely be more discussions in the future.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tempers flare in Livingston Parish during meeting about plans to store carbon...
-
DOTD planning upgrades to overpass district once I-10 widening project starts
-
Detour dilemma: property owner raises concerns over parish bridge project
-
911 call system to soon change following dropped call issues
-
'Day of Hope' cost school system only $200 less than amount required...
Sports Video
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Scotlandville Covanta Milligan