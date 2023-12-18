Teenagers who pleaded guilty as adults in deadly carjacking moving to adult prison

NEW ORLEANS - Three teenaged girls who were arrested for murder, charged as adults and pleaded guilty to manslaughter will be moved from a juvenile detention facility to an adult prison.

Briniyah Baker, 17, Mar'Qel Curtis, 16, and Lenyra Theophile, 16, were charged as adults for the second-degree murder of Linda Frickey. Each of the teenagers pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted manslaughter.

The group, along with 17-year-old John Honore, carjacked 73-year-old Frickey in 2022. They threw her out of the car, but her arm was caught. Frickey was dragged to death.

Now that the three teens have been found guilty as adults, judges and attorneys are arguing whether the trio should be moved to an adult prison or if that would violate their Constitutional rights.

NOLA.com reported that a judge in Orleans Parish ordered the girl's transfer from a New Orleans juvenile detention center to Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women in Baker. Eighteen women from the jail moved to Angola in preparation for the teenagers arrival.

The warden of the Baker facility testified on Monday that the staff has been trained how to properly handle juveniles and the teenagers would be able to further their education, NOLA.com reported.