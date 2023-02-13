60°
Teenager shot along Myrtle Avenue Monday evening

56 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, February 13 2023 Feb 13, 2023 February 13, 2023 6:58 PM February 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was hurt in a shooting along Myrtle Avenue near Park Boulevard on Monday evening. 

Authorities said the teen was shot in the hand and is expected to be okay. The shooting happened shortly before 6:45 p.m. 

No more information was immediately available. 

