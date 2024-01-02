Teenager killed after New Year's Eve shooting in Point Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A 19-year-old died from his injuries after a reported shooting that happened on New Year's Eve.

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a hospital shortly before midnight on Sunday after the teenager showed up with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The teenager later died from his injuries.

There was no further information about a suspect or a motive.