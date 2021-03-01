66°
Teen who admitted to killing abusive father in 2019 gets plea deal

Monday, March 01 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teenager who shot his father, who he claimed abused him for years, was sentenced Monday after taking a plea deal in the killing.

Anthony Templet, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting in 2019, pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of negligent homicide.

Templet told investigators after the shooting the his father was drunk at the time and had awoken him in the middle of the night, kicking off the deadly confrontation. He admitted to shooting his father several times.

According to the arrest report, Templet described his relationship with his father as "dysfunctional."

Templet's sentence includes five years active probation, and five years in Department of Corrections custody, which were suspended. As conditions of his sentence, he must also be a student or employed and have regular check-ins. He must also take drug screenings and counseling. 

