Teen shot in neck after botched carjacking attempt in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - A 17-year-old was shot in the neck by the person he was allegedly trying to carjack Thursday.

Authorities told the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that the attack happened around 7 p.m. Thursday at a home on Louisa Street.

The teenage suspect was brought to the hospital unresponsive Thursday night and was intubated as of Friday morning. His accomplice in the carjacking attempt, also a 17-year-old, reportedly admitted to the crime.

According to police, the teens targeted a 48-year-old man who had gotten out of his vehicle and was walking toward his house.

The teens reportedly drove their vehicle in reverse down the man's street before one got out of the passenger seat, pointed a gun at the man, and demanded his keys.

The man told police he flung his keys, took cover under a nearby car, and pulled out a handgun. He said he saw the teen by his vehicle pointing a gun at him.

The man then fired a single shot at the teen and ran for his house, according to police. He said he heard someone scream an expletive before both teens drove away in their vehicle.

Shortly after opening an investigation into the attempted carjacking, police found the teens at Tulane Medical Center.

The New Orleans Police Department said the two teens face charges including armed robbery and illegal firearm possession.