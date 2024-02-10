Teen escapee killed in retaliatory shooting along Washington Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A teenager who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in November was killed Saturday morning in a retaliatory shooting, officials said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said now 18-year-old David Atkins was found dead near the corner of Washington Avenue and North 26th Street shortly before noon Saturday. Another person was hurt, but they are expected to survive.

Atkins has been on the run since November 25, when he broke out of the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center with another teenager. He was 17 at the time and facing a second-degree murder charge. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the juveniles got out by forcing open a security door, then climbing on the roof.

Ten days before that escape, Atkins broke out with a different teenager. The pair was caught two days later and returned to custody. Sources told WBRZ that the teens were able to escape after moving to a part of the facility where the doors were broken, allowing them to move a piece of machinery and climb through a hole in the wall. They hopped a fence and left.

Days after Atkins' second escape, Mayor Broome said Baton Rouge needs a new juvenile detention facility. She said the building is more than 70 years old and was intended to rehabilitate young offenders—not to house those accused of crimes such as murder.

On Nov. 16, District Attorney Hillar Moore's office asked a judge to move Atkins from the juvenile facility to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Prosecutors noted that Atkins qualified to "be transferred to the appropriate adult facility for detention prior to his trial as an adult (for murder)."

The hearing for that motion was scheduled for late February.

Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said there will be increased patrols over the weekend where the shooting happened.