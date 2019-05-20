Latest Weather Blog
Teen driver killed in St. Martin Parish crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH - Authorities say a 17-year-old teen is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash.
Shortly before 1:45 p.m. troopers with Louisiana State Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on LA 96 near the St. Martin Parish and Lafayette Parish line. The crash took the life of Grace Gonsoulin. Multiple others were injured.
The initial investigation revealed that the crash happened as Gonsoulin was driving a 2015 Honda Accord westbound on LA 96. At the same time, 42-year-old Ramon Lopez-Alicea was driving eastbound in a 1998 Dodge Ram. Driving behind Lopez-Alicea was 25-year-old Jacoby George in a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis.
For unknown reasons, Gonsoulin crossed the double yellow lines and hit Lopez-Alicea's vehicle. Gonsoulin's Honda was then hit by George's vehicle.
Gonsoulin was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say impairment on her part isn't suspected, but a routine toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
Several others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries.
