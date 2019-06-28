Teen accused of shooting, killing 6-year-old takes plea deal

BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old accused of murdering a 6-year-old has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Jesavrie Bell appeared in a Baton Rouge court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

The teen is accused of shooting 6-year-old Jahiem Holliday while playing with a group of children in their neighborhood in November.

Bell told police he was playing with a gun he found inside his uncle's home when he accidentally fired it and killed Holliday.