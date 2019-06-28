72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen accused of shooting, killing 6-year-old takes plea deal

2 weeks 3 days 12 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 June 10, 2019 2:32 PM June 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old accused of murdering a 6-year-old has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Jesavrie Bell appeared in a Baton Rouge court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

The teen is accused of shooting 6-year-old Jahiem Holliday while playing with a group of children in their neighborhood in November.

Bell told police he was playing with a gun he found inside his uncle's home when he accidentally fired it and killed Holliday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days