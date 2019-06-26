78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tee time: Baton Rouge General to host upcoming golf tournament

1 hour 59 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 June 26, 2019 8:33 AM June 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General is getting ready for its annual golf tournament.

The 2019 Charlie Prejean, MD Memorial Golf Tournament is set for July 11 at Top Golf. Participate check-in is set for noon and the event starts at 12:30 p.m., according to the event page.

The deadline to register is July 2. It's $125 for a single player and $50 for non-players.

The proceeds from the event will benefit the Baton Rouge General Emergency Medicine Fund.

For more information on the tournament, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days