68°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Trending News
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jefferson Highway work resumes after 'bad soil' paused progress on road improvements
-
Denham Springs firefighter hurt in wreck Tuesday
-
Two adults, one juvenile arrested for breaking into multiple cars in Iberville...
-
One person hurt in shooting along Alco Avenue
-
LSU Baseball pitching duo is ready for the post season