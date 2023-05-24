72°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Heavy police presence seen Tuesday night at end of pursuit near Airline...
-
Louisiana State Police holds annual memorial for fallen officers
-
Judge deals major Livingston Parish development project a setback
-
Body found in Mississippi River, washed up near USS Kidd
-
Video shows machete-swinging man trying to break into Mandeville home
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams
-
Southern baseball gets first SWAC sweep over Prairie View