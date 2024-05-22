80°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two seriously hurt in wreck on I-110 Southbound near Evangeline

Wednesday, May 22 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

BATON ROUGE - Two people were seriously injured in a crash along I-110 Southbound near Evangeline Street on Wednesday evening. 

Emergency officials said the crash happened just after 7 p.m.. Two people were taken to hospitals in serious condition. 

All lanes were open by 10 p.m.

No more details about the incident were immediately available. 

