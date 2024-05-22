80°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two seriously hurt in wreck on I-110 Southbound near Evangeline
BATON ROUGE - Two people were seriously injured in a crash along I-110 Southbound near Evangeline Street on Wednesday evening.
Emergency officials said the crash happened just after 7 p.m.. Two people were taken to hospitals in serious condition.
All lanes were open by 10 p.m.
No more details about the incident were immediately available.
