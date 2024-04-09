79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday commute

5 hours 50 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2024 Apr 9, 2024 April 09, 2024 6:54 AM April 09, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
By: WBRZ Staff

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

12:06 p.m.: Exit ramp from I-10 East to I-110 North, exit 155B, is blocked by a crash. **CLEAR**

-

4:08 a.m.: Traffic crash with injuries on NB I-110. Crash has since been moved out of the roadway. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days