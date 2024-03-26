TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

5:00 a.m.: Wreck with right shoulder blocked on I-12 WB at Airline Hwy ** CLEARED **

-

4:15 a.m.: Wreck on I-12 WB before S. Satsuma Rd- left lane blocked **CLEARED**

-

5:30 a.m.: Wreck on I-10 WB between Gonzales and Old Jefferson Hwy *ALL LANES BLOCKED FOR VEHICLE RECOVERY*

-

5:30 a.m.: Closed due to accident- WB Hooper Rd is closed before Mickens due to accident

-

5:28 a.m.: Blocked due to fallen tree- Hwy 42 at Galvez Baptist Road and Wirth Evans Road is closed due to a downed tree.