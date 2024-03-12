TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

8:04 a.m.: Airline @ Greenwell Springs Rd. shut down NB due to wreck ** CLEARED **

-

7:14 a.m.: Wreck with left lane blocked on I-10 EB between Lobdell and Port Allen ** CLEARED **

-

7:13 a.m.: Wreck on I-10 EB @ Perkins blocking left lane causing heavier early morning delays

-

6:17 a.m.: Incident on I-10 EB @ Washington Ave. causing delays on MSRB ** CLEARED **

-

5:36 a.m.: Wreck with injury on Acadian at Washington Ave. ** CLEARED **

-

5:30 a.m.: Wreck on I-10 WB @ College in of-ramp ** CLEARED **