55°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
8:04 a.m.: Airline @ Greenwell Springs Rd. shut down NB due to wreck ** CLEARED **
7:14 a.m.: Wreck with left lane blocked on I-10 EB between Lobdell and Port Allen ** CLEARED **
7:13 a.m.: Wreck on I-10 EB @ Perkins blocking left lane causing heavier early morning delays
6:17 a.m.: Incident on I-10 EB @ Washington Ave. causing delays on MSRB ** CLEARED **
5:36 a.m.: Wreck with injury on Acadian at Washington Ave. ** CLEARED **
5:30 a.m.: Wreck on I-10 WB @ College in of-ramp ** CLEARED **
