74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute

40 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, May 23 2024 May 23, 2024 May 23, 2024 5:57 AM May 23, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

6:24 a.m.: Road blocked due to breakdown on I-110 SB between LN 22nd St and Scenic Hwy

-

Trending News

5:45 a.m.: Wreck with right lane blocked on Airline Hwy SB at Bluebonnet Blvd

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days