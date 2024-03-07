TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

8:08 a.m.: Wreck with injury on Florida Blvd WB at River Run Dr. before the Amite River Bridge

Fire and EMS on scene with m ajor backups on inbound Florida, 4 H Club and Rushing.

**CLEARED**

-

6:30 a.m.: Bus fire in Highland- Perkins at Bluebonnet Southbound at Perkins Rowe with full road closure and no injuries **CLEARED**

-

5:09 a.m.: Road closed due to flipped 18- wheeler on I-110 NB between Capitol Access Rd and Fuqua St

Motorists advised to use an alternate route. Emergency officials say one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, but the severity of their injuries was not specified.

**CLEARED**