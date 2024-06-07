85°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
-
Trending News
8:32 a.m.: Wreck with Center lane blocked on I10 WB between Old Jefferson Hwy and Highland Rd
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CATS striving to improve service, but problems persist
-
Two St. Tammany Parish School employees arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
-
Kolache Kitchen closing all company-owned locations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Florida
-
Plaquemine murder suspect arrested in Texas
-
Grosse Tete Bridge closed after boat hits structure; crews say at least...