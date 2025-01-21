Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish residents shaking off the cold with winter fun
HAMMOND - One family in Tangipahoa Parish made the best of their snow day even as Tuesday's sub-freezing temperatures caused their street's power to go out.
Even when it's below freezing, having fun in several inches of snow isn't hard. Eric Jones said that, as a result of not getting very much snow in the state, he says when it does fall, he's excited.
The Jones family lives in a rural Tangipahoa parish and as snow fell Tuesday, power shut off along their street.
Eric's 13-year-old son Maliq says he couldn't wait for the winter storm.
“I was excited. I couldn’t even go to sleep last night. I was too excited for it,” he said.
While getting out of the snow wasn't much of a relief, since there wasn't any power, Eric Jones says he turned on the fireplace and kept checking the power grid.
For a moment the lights did turn back on, but less than five minutes later they were out again.
“My power went out. Thank God I had my fireplace going. It’s keeping my house warm. I have a 91-year-old and an 81-year-old. So you know their bones are brittle," Eric Jones said.
Still, the younger Jones wasn't concerned about the power. Maliq Jones said the memories with his family kept him preoccupied.
