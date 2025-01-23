UPDATE: Snow will end this afternoon, but impacts remain

UPDATE - 12:30 p.m. Tuesday: After a brief lull in Baton Rouge, another round of light to moderate snow is pushing into the Metro Area. The Storm Station has received many 4-7" snow reports thus far. Additional accumulations on the order of a couple inches are still possible. However, the western edge of the snowfall is approaching our western parishes/counties. Snow will gradually end from west to east during the afternoon.

A *WINTER STORM WARNING* will remain in effect across all of south Louisiana until 12 a.m. Wednesday. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.

Snow/Ice Accumulations: With 4-7" already on the ground across the Capital Area, several more inches are likely to follow. Snow totals have boomed with this event, and some localized areas might end up rivaling 10" of accumulation by the time all things are said and done. The most snow Baton Rouge has ever seen was back in February of 1895 where over a foot was observed. Although some saw sleet early in the event, it has all changed over to snow. Mixed precipitation is not a major concern from here on out.

Winter Storm Timing: Heavy snow will continue into the early afternoon, then taper from west to east during the mid to late afternoon. By evening, the snow will wrap up in the Capital Area.

Travel Impacts: Snow and ice could result in a multi-day travel headache. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become treacherous. Plan on slick roads and hazardous travel through Tuesday afternoon. Consider delaying all travel. But if absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. A winter storm kit including items such as tire chains, booster cables, flashlights, shovels, blankets, and extra clothing is a good idea. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive if you become stranded. Snow and ice will remain on roadways at least through Wednesday morning. Although partial melting might take place on Wednesday, a refreeze is expected Wednesday night. This could lead to an icy slush on Thursday morning.



Dangerous Cold: Multiple hard freezes are expected in the following days with lows in the teens and 20s. At these temperatures, exposed, outdoor pipes could rupture if not wrapped. In addition to that, a slow drip of inside faucets overnight and leaving cabinet doors open could also help in preventing damage.





Wednesday will be the coldest morning, largely due to a snowpack possibly dropping low temperatures into the lower and middle teens. For kids playing in the snow, the extreme cold will be an important consideration. Multiple layers will be needed, along with heavy coats, a winter hat, and gloves. Try to cover all exposed skin.

Especially at night, wind chills or feels-like temperatures will be dangerously low, as low as the low teens at times only recovering into the 20s and 30s by day. An Extreme Cold Warning has been issued on Tuesday night ahead of dangerously cold wind chills in the single digits.





As a reminder, starting this season, NWS has changed the cold weather alerts. You will receive different messages to highlight impacts than during previous winters. Review those changes, including the removal of Hard Freeze Warnings, HERE.

Up Next: Temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of the week. Even so, lows will stay below freezing with highs remaining the 40s on most days. Highs above freezing will help to slowly melt leftover snow and ice. Most of it should be gone by the weekend. By next weekend and early next week, highs will inch closer to the 70° mark.

The next chance for precipitation after Tuesday's snow will come next week. Then, it would come in the form of rain.

