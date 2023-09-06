98°
Tangipahoa Parish Christmas tree farm inoperable for 2023 holiday season due to drought
KENTWOOD - Christmas Town, a tree farm in Tangipahoa Parish, has announced it will not be operating for the 2023 season.
Management for the farm said Tuesday the farm was affected by severe drought throughout the summer and they would not be opening for the season, even for photos.
"Mother Nature did not do us any favors this year," the social media post read alongside pictures of the growing trees turned brown. "Please check back with us next year."
