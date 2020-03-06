Suspected drug dealer hid drugs, stolen gun at grandmother's house

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a man after they allegedly caught him running a drug operation in-part through his grandmother's house.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says it began an investigation into alleged narcotics dealer Horace Wells and his co-conspirator, 29-year-old Christopher Bell. Deputies were tipped off that he and Wells had been selling crystal meth from a home on 75th Ave.

During the investigation, officials observed Bell exchanging a clear plastic bag for cash with a person inside a vehicle outside the house on Feb. 17. Deputies later stopped the driver, who admitted to having a bag with 500 Xanax in his trunk.

Investigators also spotted Bell that day walking to another residence on that same street, later revealed to be his grandmother's home. Authorities obtained warrants for both homes, believing his grandmother's home was being used in the drug operation.

While executing a warrant at the first house, four men were seen running away on foot and hopping a fence. Deputies later found two loaded guns in that same area.

A person inside the house told officers that Bell spent much of his time there, but he lived at his grandmother's home. When questioned by deputies, Bell's grandmother cooperated and led them to Bell's room. Inside, they found one pound of crystal meth and a stolen firearm.

Bell was booked into the parish jail on several drugs and weapons charges.